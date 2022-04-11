MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami celebrated Palm Sunday during Mass.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski officiated this year’s Mass at the Cathedral of St. Mary, located along the 7500 block of Northwest Second Avenue in Miami, starting at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Palm Sunday, also known as Sunday of the Passion, is the Sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of Holy Week.

Wenski blessed the palms outside St. Mary prior to celebrating the Mass.

