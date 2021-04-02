Archbishop Wenski leads Good Friday services in Miami, observing COVID measures

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archbishop of Miami led Good Friday services with COVID safety measures in place.

7News cameras captured Archbishop Thomas Wenski addressing parishioners at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Friday afternoon.

“It’s a day of sorrow, but also a time of hope, for we know that Christ, in dying of, for us, made it possible for us not to die forever,” he said.

For Christians, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ ahead of his resurrection on Easter Sunday. It is traditionally a day of fasting and penance.

