DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archbishop of Miami rode his Harley-Davidson motorcycle this weekend, as the Archdiocese of Miami held the 14th annual Archbishop’s Motorcycle Ride.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski led the trek of riders and their motorcycles travelling 55 miles.

Money raised from Sunday’s event was given to St. Luke’s Center, which helps treat adults struggling with addiction.

“Every year, one of the riders will come and say, ‘That place saved my life,’ so there are a lot of people who have benefited from their services and remember it with great gratitude,” said Wenski.

Wenski celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, and then riders hit the road toward Key Largo.

