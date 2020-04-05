Archbishop Wenski holds virtual Palm Sunday Mass amid streamed services

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski held a unique Palm Sunday celebration in keeping with social distancing.

Wenski led Mass from an empty St. Mary’s Cathedral as worshippers followed on Facebook Live.

The service was one of many that were streamed around the country.

Other area churches streamed services of their own as well.

Wenski said celebrating together is important, even if it’s online.

“It’s a virtual celebration, but it’s not without value, since even though we are in a time of social distancing, as a people of faith, we are not separated.” he said. “We are still one body in Christ.”

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians. It includes Good Friday and ends with Easter Sunday.

