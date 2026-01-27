MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski hosted a press conference urging President Trump not to rescind temporary protected status for Haitians.

Legal protections are set to expire next week.

The Archdiocese, alongside Catholic Health Services, Catholic Legal Services, and the American Business Immigration Coalition Action, called on the Trump administration to ensure stability for families and safeguard essential services.

“When experienced caregivers lose work authorization, the patients lose care, and if we take out those people working in the healthcare industry, that are Haitians, that have TPS, they’re not gonna be easily replaced,” said Wenski.

Local Catholic health services would also be directly impacted as they face the potential loss of a large portion of their workforce.

Wenski also said that Haitians with temporary protected status should not be forced to return to a country that is largely ruled by violent gangs.

