MIAMI (WSVN) - An appeals court has rejected a request to reverse a lower judge’s decision in the President Donald Trump Library case.

According to the Miami Herald, the Third District Court of Appeals rejected Florida Attorney General’s James Uthmeier’s request for an expedited appeal.

The court didn’t provide an explanation for their decision.

Prosecutors claim Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees violated Florida’s Sunshine Law when they voted to give away land near the Freedom Tower to build Trump’s presidential library without public notice.

According to the Herald, the case will continue to play out in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 24.

