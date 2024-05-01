MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Police officer had his conviction overturned for a rough arrest that led to his arrest and a jail sentence.

An appeals court reversed a 2022 decision that found Alejandro Giraldo guilty of battery and official misconduct.

The court ruled a judge made a mistake in not granting his motion for acquittal, because he didn’t knowingly or intentionally falsify an official record or document.

Giraldo was seen on cellphone video throwing a woman to the ground and placing her in handcuffs in March 2019.

He had been sentenced to a year in jail.

