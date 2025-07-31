COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - An appeals court ruled out any chance of trying to delay this year’s election in the City of Miami following a controversial ordinance.

Thursday’s ruling blocks the city commission’s ordinance, which asked to move the November election to 2026.

Commissioners voted to postpone the election to next year, arguing it would bring in more voters. They appealed a lower court’s ruling stopping that ordinance, but were denied again.

The judges found voter approval is required to push back elections.

