NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment in North Miami Beach is flooded after a ceiling collapsed.

The roof caving in inside an apartment unit near Northeast 170th Street and 23rd Avenue.

7News cameras captured the aftermath.

Inside a bedroom, a massive hole where the roof used to be and roofing material covering the bed with water all over the floor.

One resident said her mother had gone shopping with her kids when it happened.

“What can you really say about that? I have three kids and had one of them been in here they’d be hurt right now. I’d be in the freakin hospital. My mom would’ve been here I’d be in the hospital right now with her,” said the resident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the roof caved in after heavy rain Wednesday evening.

No one was hurt.

