WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out inside a unit at a student housing center near Florida International University in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of smoke coming from the multi-story apartment building near Southwest 109th and Seventh Street, across from FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the fire originated on the sixth floor of the building.

No injuries were reported.

