MIAMI (WSVN) - A neighborhood in Brickell is the latest area to be hit with antisemitic messages.

The incident happened near Southwest Fifth Avenue, Tuesday morning.

“I opened my gate and came across this,” said a neighbor

This was not what this neighbor in the Roads area of Miami wanted to wake up to as he took his baby out for a stroll.

He did not want to identify himself as he felt uneasy after finding antisemitic messages in a ziplock baggie weighed down by kernels of corn; hate right at his doorstep.

The vile messages also mentioned Disney and read “Disney is responsible for the child grooming.”

The neighbor does not know what time the suspects could have left the message, but he told 7News that other people in the neighborhood found them in their driveways as well.

Miami Police are investigating in the area.

“I was shocked, being a Jewish guy from New York, I’ve actually never experienced any level of hate like this,” said the neighbor.

Unfortunately, this incident isn’t the only case of antisemitism in South Florida.

Over the last year, similar packages have been found at Miami Beach, Surfside, Coral Ridge and Boca Raton.

“It’s a hate crime, it’s a hate crime,” said the neighbor.

In January, the people who made these hateful flyers also blamed Jewish people for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telling me everybody at the Center for Disease Control is Jewish,” said a bystander.

These messages are hateful and inaccurate.

As for the latest incident, residents at this neighborhood were left feeling uncomfortable.

“I don’t feel not safe but i feel a little concerned about what’s going to happen in the future in this neighborhood,” said the neighbor.

City of Miami Police are now investigating this incident and they said they’re also working with another agency in Coral Gables where these same type of messages were also found.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.