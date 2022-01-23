MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a startling and hurtful sight after antisemitic flyers seen in parts of Miami Beach and Surfside left residents concerned for their safety.

Miami Beach Police were made aware Sunday of antisemitic flyers distributed in residential neighborhoods and outside religious buildings.

Surfside Police also confirmed the flyers were spotted there as well.

The flyers, folded inside clear plastic bags filled with rocks, imply Jewish people are responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re afraid now that something bad could happen to us, as Jews living in Miami Beach,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

“It’s a hate crime. I think it’s a hate crime,” said a man.

“The message is just very frightening,” said another area resident.

Neighbors reached out to 7News after, they said, they woke up Sunday to find the bags in their front yards.

“The front [of the flyer] is labeled, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,'” said a resident, “and then goes through the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] director, deputy, medical officer, all the different people that are involved with COVID, and puts the word ‘Jewish’ next to them.”

The bottom of the flyers read, “These flyers were distributed randomly and without malicious intent.'”

Area residents said that what’s written on the back of the flyers is even worse.

“One of the things they say is to ‘sacrifice people, including Jews, sometimes when necessary,'” said a resident. “I mean, that is, to me, that’s hate speech.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber confirmed that police are increasing patrols around these neighborhoods and religious institutions.

“There is no place for hate in our community, and it will not be tolerated,” said Miami Beach Police in a tweet.

Miami Beach residents who spoke with 7News said they’re glad the flyers are being investigated, but the damage is already done.

“Now I have more fear in my heart, and I’m distrustful of more people,” said a resident, “and I think that they’re accomplishing their mission.”

If you received one of these flyers or have any information that could help police, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

