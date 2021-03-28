Anti-Semitic tags spotted in SW Miami-Dade, Coral Gables after Miami auto center defaced

Police are investigating a troubling trend across South Florida after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic messages in two locations in Miami-Dade County, one day after the same tag was spotted in Miami.

7News cameras captured one of the tags, which read “Communism is Judaism,” at a construction site on the corner of Red Road and Southwest 40th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Not far from there, along Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables, the same message was spray-painted.

Shoshana Bicky said she spotted the graffiti and alerted police.

“I was, like, shaking in my car, basically. Oh, my goodness, it’s not just one incident, it’s three along the same street,” she said. “I mean, it’s disgusting, it’s absolutely disgusting.”

The tags come after City of Miami Police responded to an auto center on Bird Road and 37th Avenue that had also been marked with the same message. It has since been painted over while police investigate.

