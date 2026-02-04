MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special family was honored at the historic Joe’s Stone Crab on Miami Beach for their many years of generous giving.

The Ansin family, owners of Sunbeam Television Corporation, WSVN-7, and ABC Miami 18, received the philanthropy award from History Miami for their decades-long support of the South Florida community.

“I think we’re very connected to the community, that keeps us very engaged, wanting to maintain the history, maintain the special feeling of South Florida,” said Andrew Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Development & Television.

The ceremony was part of the History Icon Awards. This event honors people and organizations who’ve been a part of Miami’s rich history and, in many cases, helped create it.

“It’s very important to be honored by History Miami, and we look forward to continuing my father and my grandfather’s legacy with other Miami families,” said James Ansin, Co-President and General Manager of Sunbeam Television.

The Ansins’ contribution to South Florida goes beyond just television and 7News.

In the 1980s, Toby Ansin founded the Miami City Ballet, which has grown into a leading cultural institution in South Florida.

But their impact is best known for their contribution to broadcast television, when the late Ed Ansin and his father bought what is now WSVN in 1962, turning it into a model for local television news.

Decades later, the Ansin family continues expanding its reach.

“We are invested in the future, especially now that we’ve combined forces with our FOX affiliate and our ABC affiliate, so we have the best of both networks, in addition to adding to our local news gathering operation,” said James.

For the family, philanthropy and giving back to the community remain at the heart of their mission.

“We’re very grateful for this honor, and it’s nice that people see where our hearts are. We’ve always learned from our dad and our mom to give back because we’re so grateful to be living in abundance and to find ways for helping other people, vehicles for that is really important to us and it’s nice to see that we’re seen,” said Philanthropist Stephanie Ansin.

Other families, like the Wolfson family, were also honored as their roots date back to the early days of South Florida. The family of the late Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek was also in attendance to accept the Leadership Award on her behalf. Meek was the first Black Floridian elected to Congress since Reconstruction.

The Orange Bowl Committee was also recognized for its efforts in advancing educational opportunities throughout the city, as well as Dr. Paul George, an accomplished author and historian who has dedicated his life to keeping Miami’s history alive.

The honors given to the Ansin family and others in attendance recognize their lasting legacy and dedication to the families and organization they have shown to Miami over many years, while also highlighting that their focus remains firmly on the future.

As Toby reflected after receiving the award, his family is ready to carry on the torch and uphold their legacy.

“I’m very proud of the family for what they’ve done for the community, and I look forward to the next generation carrying on the tradition,” he said.

The ceremony was a forward-looking event that also honored the rich history these families and organizations helped create.

