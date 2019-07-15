Another round of lawmakers tour Homestead migrant facility

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A new group of Congressional delegates toured the Homestead migrant facility as Democrats and President Donald Trump continued to butt heads on what to do with migrant families.

The lawmakers held a press conference outside the facility at the end of their visit to speak to the media.

The key person at the event was Representative Rosa DeLauro, who serves as the chairwoman of the sub-committee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials at the department manage facilities such as the one in Homestead.

The Trump administration has continued to insist that conditions at the facility are good.

Vice President Mike Pence visited a facility in Texas last week and reported migrants telling him that they were being treated fairly.

However, Democrats claim that conditions at the facilities are inhumane.

The debate comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement was set to carry out mass raids across the country, including Miami, over the weekend.

U.S. officials say around 2,000 immigrants who have final deportation orders were the ones being targeted.

However, local officials and immigration advocates have not reported any ICE raids in Miami on Sunday.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced they will try to ban migrants who try to pass through another country before arriving to the U.S.

The ban would bar them from seeking asylum.

The policy is set to go into effect on Tuesday.

Experts believe it will face an intense legal battle on the days and weeks ahead.

