MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested at their apartment complex in Miami Beach after an anonymous tip helped police crack the case.

Miami Beach Police’s Strategic Investigations and SWAT team swarmed the North Beach apartment number 13 on 76th Street on Tuesday night.

Officials had to bust down the door with long guns during the night raid as they ordered the two people out of the apartment.

“Let me see your hands! Hands up!” yelled an officer.

“Don’t move!” an officer said in Spanish.

Body camera footage captured the two subjects, identified as 34-year-old Richard Ramos Vazquez and 52-year-old Remigio Romero, with their hands over their head as officers moved in to make the arrest.

Once inside the apartment, officers shared multiple photos with 7News of the various drugs seized by them.

“Ecstasy, methamphetamine, and cocaine,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria Sigler during the bond court hearing of 34-year-old Richard Ramos Vazquez.

Ramos Vazquez was seen crying in court as his lawyer defended his character.

“My client is a lawful permanent resident. He’s resided in Miami-Dade County,” said his lawyer.

Police say an anonymous tip and investigative efforts that started last July led them to Ramos Vazquez and Romero.

“A major drug ring in our North Beach community. Through an anonymous Crimestoppers tip, our investigators were able to identify two subjects, conduct surveillance, and through other investigative means, we’re able to coordinate a search warrant and successfully arrest these two individuals,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

The two men are facing various drug charges, including possession with intent to use.

