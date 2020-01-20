Annual ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders expected across South Florida on MLK Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of off-road vehicle riders are expected to continue the annual tradition of hitting the streets across South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cell phone video captured the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” riders in action in downtown Miami, Sunday night.

Hours earlier, police said two officers were injured in a confrontation with other riders in West Miami-Dade.

The group of riders dispersed on ATVs and dirt bikes as officers approached them near Southwest Eighth Street and 124th Avenue.

As they were leaving the area, one biker hit an officer and an ATV ran into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, officials said.

Three people were arrested.

Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day to remind everybody that riding off-road vehicles on public roadways is illegal.

WARNING: The use of dirt bikes, ATV’s, and other illegal vehicles are strictly prohibited on our roadways. Officer will cite, arrest, and seize. pic.twitter.com/6pIBaXswAC — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 18, 2020

#SafetyFirst: It is illegal to operate an off-highway vehicle in a careless or reckless manner that endangers or causes damage to another person or property. Let's work together to keep our roads safe. #IsItWorthIt pic.twitter.com/0ucZRlMgOy — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 18, 2020

Did you know that it's illegal to operate an off-road vehicle in a careless or dangerous manner that poses a threat to others? For your safety and others, don't do it. Photo credit: https://t.co/mDNS9NlF4h pic.twitter.com/9JyXaMuBr7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2020

Authorities are hoping the costly fees of the tickets and jail time will deter riders from participating.

“It could get very expensive,” said MDPD Division Chief Hector Llevat. “You could go anywhere from traffic citations to having the vehicles towed and seized, which is going to cost an additional expense. Depending on the violation, it could even lead to arrest, which is another costly endeavor.”

Highway signs across South Florida also displayed a message related to the use of off-road vehicles.

Signs across South Florida highways today pic.twitter.com/JLn4oh2jbp — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) January 19, 2020

—

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.