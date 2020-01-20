Annual ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders expected across South Florida on MLK Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of off-road vehicle riders are expected to continue the annual tradition of hitting the streets across South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Cell phone video captured the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” riders in action in downtown Miami, Sunday night.
Hours earlier, police said two officers were injured in a confrontation with other riders in West Miami-Dade.
The group of riders dispersed on ATVs and dirt bikes as officers approached them near Southwest Eighth Street and 124th Avenue.
As they were leaving the area, one biker hit an officer and an ATV ran into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, officials said.
Three people were arrested.
Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day to remind everybody that riding off-road vehicles on public roadways is illegal.
Authorities are hoping the costly fees of the tickets and jail time will deter riders from participating.
“It could get very expensive,” said MDPD Division Chief Hector Llevat. “You could go anywhere from traffic citations to having the vehicles towed and seized, which is going to cost an additional expense. Depending on the violation, it could even lead to arrest, which is another costly endeavor.”
Highway signs across South Florida also displayed a message related to the use of off-road vehicles.
