Annual walk at Jungle Island seeks to raise awareness for bleeding disorders

MIAMI (WSVN) - People are coming together to walk for a good cause at Jungle Island.

The ninth annual Walk in the Jungle charity event will kick off at the eco-adventure park at 8 a.m., Sunday.

Organized by the Florida Hemophilia Association, its goal is to raise awareness for bleeding disorders and remember the people who passed, as well as honor those currently suffering from it.

Participants should arrive at Jungle Island by 6:30 a.m. to register.

The walk begins at 8 a.m.

DJs, face painting, photo booths and characters will be present at the family-friendly event.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans are living with bleeding disorders,” a press release read. “Hemophilia is one example. It is an inherited bleeding disorder that prevents blood from clotting.”

The organization is trying to raise $75,000 that’ll go toward its mission to find better treatments and cures for bleeding disorders.

As of 7 a.m., Friday, they’ve raised $41,300.

