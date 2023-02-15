MIAMI (WSVN) - The world of boating is preparing to dock in South Florida for the annual Miami International Boat Show.

Starting on Wednesday, the Miami Beach Convention Center is going to be one of many venues that will be displaying vessels of all varieties at the event.

Exhibitions will also be on the water as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.

Another venue where visitors can view boats on land is Pride Park.

Guests who would like to see an overview of what the show will present can do so on their website.

Boats will not be the only arrangements for the audience to marvel at.

The latest gadgets and technology on the nautical market will also be available for people to see.

Every morning until Sunday, the show starts at 10 a.m. and will end at various times throughout the week.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the boat show’s website here.

