SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal rescue is searching for answers and offering a reward for finding the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head.

The bullet remains under the skin of the 2-year-old dog, in which caretakers said it was a miracle she even survived since the bullet traveled through her body following being shot in the head on Saturday in North Miami.

“So the bullet traveled from her head, down into right here,” said Cindy Mucciaccio of I Heart Animal Rescue, pointing down to the dog’s genital area.

The dog, now named Miracle, awaits a full-body ultrasound.

“We’re doing an ultrasound today, so this way we can find out exactly what the damage is,” she continued.

Miracle was picked up by Miami-Dade Animal Services after being found injured, then I Heart Animal Rescue stepped in to help save her life.

“There are no words for a person who could do this to an innocent animal,” Mucciaccio said.

The dog is at Knowles Animal Clinic in Southwest Miami Dade, where veterinarians are working on a treatment plan that will eventually include removing the bullet.

“We’ll take it straight to the Miami Police Department and see if there’s anything that they can do as far as trying to find out if it came from a registered gun, if it came from somebody that is registered,” added Mucciaccio.

I Heart Animal Rescue teamed up with The Brady Hunter Foundation to offer a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest of the person responsible for the animal cruelty. They’re hoping for justice for the resilient dog.

“The Brady Hunter Foundation is honored to continue its support for I Heart Animal Rescue and the ongoing battle against animal cruelty. While a call from I Heart Animal Rescue may signal distress, their mission’s urgency demands immediate attention. The case of Miracle serves as a reminder of the heart-wrenching circumstances animals can face, and we are grateful to have offered vital assistance,” said in a statement by Josh Fox of The Brady Hunter Foundation.

“…Through direct medical assistance to animals enduring neglect, abuse, and trauma, this partnership reinforces our shared dedication to providing aid that can tip the scales in favor of abused animals across South Florida,” continued the statement.

Muccaccio said that Miracle has only radiated positivity and warmth since the day she was rescued.

“She was happy and friendly when we picked her up from the shelter till now like nothing’s going on.”

Miracle’s treatment will be costly, for anyone who is interested in pitching in, contact I Heart Animal Rescue or call Knowles Animal Clinic to let them know.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

