MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is stepping up in a big way as it becomes a safe haven for people and their pets that are trying to stay protected from Hurricane Milton.

Animal lovers lined up at the Medley Animal Services, located on 7401 Northwest 74th Street, on Tuesday to answer the call to temporarily foster pets.

Officials at the shelters said all of the dogs that were available for fostering are spending the night with their new foster parents.

Another shelter, in Doral, located at 3599 Northwest 79th Street still has 400 animals that need fostering.

If you’d like to help clear the shelters, it is open until 6:30 p.m.

