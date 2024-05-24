MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An angry man got a ride to jail after he went to extremes to get his car back from a South Beach tow yard, police said, and the wild moments were caught on camera.

Miami Beach Police officers, some in SWAT gear and holding long guns, responded to Tremont Towing, located along Bay Road, near 18th Street, Saturday night.

Officers arrived to deal with the irate man who had his car towed and, according to the arrest report, was “attempting to leave without paying.”

“He’s trying to get out!” an employee is heard saying.

Audio from the company’s tow truck drivers and other employees is heard in the moments before officers arrived, when the suspect, identified as Wizdom Fripp, allegedly tried driving his car off the tow lot.

Cameras picked him up on the property after, the arrest report states, “the front desk employee allowed the defendant to enter the tow yard with the pretext of retrieving his registration and driver’s license.”

But after he got inside, police said, Fripp went rogue, getting into a parked car, then pushing it so he could drive his car around it, before hitting a BMW and trying to exit.

“Shut that gate!” an employee is heard saying.

Employees tried to stop Fripp, forming their own tow truck blockade, before one of their trucks was hit as well.

“He just hit my truck!” an employee is heard saying.

Employees called police at some point during the bumper car attempted escape.

“This is Tremont Towing. I have a gentleman here who came inside the yard and is trying to exit the yard with his vehicle,” an employee told a dispatcher.

Within moments, officers responded, business was stopped, and people who were there retrieve their towed vehicles had to wait for this to all play out.

“There is a very potentially dangerous situation,” an employee said. “It’s kind of cut off by police right now, so you won’t be able to pick up your car right now.”

Officers tried talking Fripp out of his car, but there was no cooperation at first. Eventually, he relented.

“Finally gave up. finally gave up,” an employee is heard saying.

Fripp got out of his car and was held at gunpoint.

“They got him!” an employee is heard saying.

After a couple of hours, a tough time at the tow yard ended with Fripp behind bars.

Nobody was hurt, and business resumed after police took the suspect away.

Fripp faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, petty theft and resisting arrest.

