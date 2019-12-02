Analysis: Brightline has highest US death rate

MIAMI (AP) — Brightline trains carry passengers at speeds of up to 79 mph through some of South Florida’s most densely populated cities.

The trains’ crews also have to deal with a higher-than-average number of deaths involving people on the tracks — more than one a month.

An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows about one fatality for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) traveled. That’s the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.

Authorities say none of Brightline’s deaths were caused by crew error or faulty equipment. The majority have been suicides, and most of the rest involved impatient people who ignored warnings to cross in front of trains.

