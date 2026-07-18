MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From the teams to the fans supporting their countries until the end, the FIFA World Cup battle between France and England for third place was held in South Florida.

The awaited match was the final World Cup game hosted by Miami Stadium.

On Saturday night, a celebration erupted with soccer fans.

“The best game of the entire World Cup, hands down,” said a soccer fan.

England took a 6-4 win against France for a spot in third place.

“It was an awesome match. Definitely a match to remember,” said a soccer fan.

“It was an amazing game, even in the bronze quarterfinal. Mbappé is the best player in the world, and he deserves to win,” said another soccer fan.

The battle between France and England was a high-scoring game.

“The best part of the game was honestly all of the goals. They were just amazing goals,” said a soccer fan.

“It was way more than I thought it’ll be. We thought it’ll be France, and it was England, and it was just a shootout. Amazing,” said another soccer fan.

Soccer fans filled the fan zone on Saturday afternoon, one last time before the bronze final.

“It’s going to be exciting to see two big teams fight for bronze,” said France fan Jacob Funes. “Go, France.”

Fans are ready to watch the match, as they were seen dressed up supporting their favorite team.

“I think 2-1 England,” said England fan Alan Mirtenbaum.

“We are stealing goals for the podium,” said France fan Remy Chevalier.

France and England both lost their semi-final matches earlier in the week, with Argentina beating England 2-1, and Spain winning against France 2-0.

Both teams are hoping for a win in Saturday’s match.

“They finally reached a semifinal. That’s a really important game, and I am really happy about that,” said Mirtenbaum.

The bronze final is not the first time France and England have met on the pitch at the World Cup, and soccer fans have their thoughts.

“I’m going for France because I don’t like England. I’m from the team Norway, so vengeance,’ said Larissa Perez.

“I’m 50/50 for both of them, honestly. I’m just here for my man Jude, honestly, ” said Xochil Funes. “Go, England.”

Miami Stadium hosted a total of seven matches in South Florida.

From the first match with Uruguay against Saudi Arabia to the last battle, England vs. France, it’s an experience fans said they’ll remember forever.

“It’s going to be a fun match. It’s honestly an experience I never thought I’d live, but I’m actually grateful to be here,” said Xochil Funes.

Soccer fans hope to experience another world event close to home in South Florida.

“I say this, I say Olympics, I say bring everything down here. We have the infrastructure, might as well do it,” said a soccer fan.

To catch the World Cup fun, fans can head to WSVN Channel 7.

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