WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Hazmat teams responded to a toxic situation at a commercial building in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said reports of a strong chemical odor was called in at a two-story warehouse on Northwest 31st Street and 74th Avenue.

Upon investigation, authorities identified the source of the noxious smell as an ammonia leak in the building’s roof.

The building was immediately evacuated and no injuries were reported.

