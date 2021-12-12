MIAMI (WSVN) - Amigos For Kids embraced the spirit of the season and spread holiday cheer to local families in need.

The 30th Annual Amigos For Kids Toy Drive fulfilled thousands of holiday wishes for underprivileged children throughout South Florida.

Olympic medalist Angelica Alvarez joined volunteers to help Santa deliver presents at José Martí Park in Miami, Saturday afternoon.

“We’re part of the community. We were born and raised here in Miami,” she said. “We come from Cuban immigrant parents as well, so it’s just really nice to be here and give back.”

The special event aims to ease the financial burden that many parents face during the holiday by making sure their children will receive gifts.

