Amigos for Kids holds holiday toy drive in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A non-profit organization is caring for kids this holiday season.

Amigos for Kids hosted its annual toy drive Saturday.

Children throughout South Florida received gifts as their families drove through the event in their cars.

The toy drive that has happened for the past 29 years looked a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but the smiles on children’s faces are the same.

“The special thing about it is, children get exactly what they want for the holiday. That’s the special thing about the Amigos For Kids toy drive,” said Amigos for Kids co-founder Jorge Plasencia.

The organization will continue to gift toys until Three Kings Day in January.

