Amid pandemic, South Florida churches hold giveaways ahead of Easter

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida churches are in the giving spirit during Holy Week, as they do their part to help make Easter as normal as possible for children who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Generation Church in Coral Gables is closed, but families will still be able to celebrate Easter in their homes. They delivered 200 boxes throughout Miami-Dade County.

“We, as a church, don’t need an actual building to be the church, and so just to let people know that we care,” said the Rev. Rich Romero, the church’s lead pastor.

The boxes are filled with Easter eggs, candy and information for online church services.

“The fact that they put this box together so we can actually celebrate Jesus on Sunday, I think it’s absolutely amazing,” said parishioner Jessica Rodriguez, “not only for me but also for my children.”

In Sunrise, Life Point Church had a drive-thru Easter, a first for the house of worship that’s been in the community for more than 30 years.

“We’re used to having our building open. It’s a great time of the year for the church to have our Easter services,” said the Rev. Robbie Marrow, the church’s pastor, “but this year, we’re not able to bring people in, so we’re trying to get Easter to people.”

Parishioners drive up to the front of the church and pick up one of 200 baskets filled with Easter egg hunt kits, candy and other treats for children. It also include wafers and grape juice to be used during online services.

“We just didn’t want to shut the church, you know?” said Marrow. “The church is outside the walls, and every week we just try to think of ways to continue to reach this community.”

“It keeps the spirit alive through these hard times,” said parishioner Olivia Smith, “so let’s not forget about — social distance, definitely — but, obviously, my family is my family, so why not just do it in-house?”

“People are facing this in different ways. Some are stuck in their house and some can’t work,” said Marrow. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, but for the fellowship of believers, I’m telling you, we have hope.”

Life Point Church will hold Good Friday and Easter services online, both in English and Spanish. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.