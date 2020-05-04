Amid lawsuit, healthcare aide allowed to enter Sunny Isles Beach condo to help disabled woman

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a South Florida condo association have reversed their decision not to allow a healthcare aide to enter their building to help a disabled woman, about a week after the resident’s family had filed a lawsuit.

7News cameras captured the moment 73-year-old Eva Markman had been waiting for since early April, as her aide was finally allowed inside Winston Towers in Sunny Isles Beach and her employer’s unit, Monday.

When asked if she was happy to have the caregiver back, Markman replied, ‘Oh, yeah. This is very important for me.”

The condo association opted to prevent the employee from entering the building because of new COVID-19 rules that say people who don’t live there are not allowed inside.

But Markman, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, said she needs her aide to get dressed, cook, bathe and use the restroom.

Markman and her son, Eugene, hired attorneys Matthew Dietz and Sean Rowley. Dietz filed the lawsuit against the condo board shortly after.

“It just seemed ridiculous that it had to get this far,” he said.

Last Tuesday, 7News aired a story about Markman’s situation and tried to reach the condo’s property manager.

Then Sunny Isles Beach Police became involved.

“What happened is, after we spoke, the City of Sunny Isles Beach decided they were going to take a more detailed look into what happened,” said Dietz, “and one of the detectives actually handled the case and asked for additional information.”

The detective investigated and, Dietz said, the condo was told Markman’s aide must be allowed inside.

“Thanks to you guys for airing this and the attorneys that mom hired, Matthew and Sean,” said Eugene.

“Without it being on TV, probably the city would not have reopened the investigation,” said Dietz.

The healthcare aide had already been helping Markman for four years. Now she can resume taking care of her.

“I rest easily and go about my daily life knowing that my mom is taken care of on a daily basis, which is a huge relief,” said Eugene.

Markman and her family said they want the condo association to have to undergo disability training.

