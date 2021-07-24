MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has opened new mobile locations for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested for the virus.

In a release issued Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county, working with Nomi Health, made the decision to make these opportunities available due to the growing threat of new variants, especially the Delta variant, as well as increases in positivity rates and and hospitalizations

“We are extremely concerned about this new wave of COVID cases in Miami-Dade. The numbers are very clear: the vast majority of those who end up in the hospital due to COVID are unvaccinated,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor urged those who remain unvaccinated to get inoculated as soon as possible.

“We also strongly recommend everyone wear masks in large crowds or around those they don’t know to be vaccinated, and get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” said Levine Cava. “We have come too far and made too much progress to go back now.”

Officials said the following new mobile vaccination and testing locations opened on Saturday:

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered.

Home Depot (Deerwood)

11905 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay Harbor Islands’ 95th Street Park

1185 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Haulover Park

13731 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Home Depot (Hialeah)

1590 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To register for vaccinations, click here. To register for testing, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.