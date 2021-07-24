BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have ramped up efforts to stay one step ahead of the coronavirus as Florida reports a spike in cases over the past several weeks.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade officials announced the opening of five new mobile locations for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested for the virus.

In a release, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county, working with Nomi Health, made the decision to make these opportunities available due to the growing threat of new variants, especially the now dominant Delta variant, as well as increases in positivity rates and and hospitalizations

“We are extremely concerned about this new wave of COVID cases in Miami-Dade. The numbers are very clear: the vast majority of those who end up in the hospital due to COVID are unvaccinated,” said Levine Cava.

“Please take the Delta variant seriously. This virus has no incentive to let up, and it remains in search of the next vulnerable person to infect,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Sunday, Broward County announced two vaccination sites for Broward residents 12 and older: one in Davie and one in North Lauderdale. Both sites are operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Unvaccinated Americans reportedly make up a majority of current COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations, and that’s why the nation’s top health experts urge everyone to get inoculated as soon as possible.

“Even if a vaccine does not completely protect against infection, it usually, if it’s successful, protects against serious disease, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Early this week, Miami-Dade officials announced the county’s positivity rates had risen to 8.3% compared to just 3.6% in June.

Levine Cava urged local residents not to let their guard down.

“We also strongly recommend everyone wear masks in large crowds or around those they don’t know to be vaccinated, and get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” said Levine Cava. “We have come too far and made too much progress to go back now.”

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Officials at Broward Health Medical Center said the Delta variant is more contagious and is affecting younger, healthier people.

“I would say almost 98.9% are unvaccinated,” said​ BHMC Chief of Staff Dr. Sunil Kumar.

Miami-Dade officials said the following new mobile vaccination and testing locations opened on Saturday:

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered.

Home Depot (Deerwood)

11905 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay Harbor Islands’ 95th Street Park

1185 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Haulover Park

13731 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Home Depot (Hialeah)

1590 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To register for vaccinations, click here. To register for testing, click here.

The location for the walk-up sites in Broward as as follows:

Nova Southeastern University

7901 SW 36th St., Suite 209, Davie, FL 33328​

Open Monday thru Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Lauderdale Community Affairs Center

7765 SW 10th St., North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Open Sundays only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both Broward sites only offer the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, click here.

