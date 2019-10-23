AmericanAirlines Arena unveils renovated club lounge ahead of Miami Heat’s season opener

MIAMI (WSVN) - The AmericanAirlines Arena has unveiled the newly renovated Bacardi Ocho lounge ahead of the Miami Heat’s 2019 season opening game.

Located on the 200-suite level in the heart of the arena, the in-house high-end lounge replaces the old Dewar’s Clubhouse and takes its cues from the Magic City’s own eclectic nightlife scene by bringing the glitz, glamour and Wynwood-inspired decor to every Miami Heat home game.

“The vibe in here is really lounge-y, relaxed,” executive chef Jarod Higgins said. “We want you to watch the game, have some amazing food, some of the best drinks you’ll get anywhere with some of the coolest artwork you’ll see from artists around the world. Great vibes.”

Bacardi Ocho will feature a rotating, a la carte menu of savory, delicious dishes, each of them hand-picked by some of the Sunshine State’s most famous chefs.

As the name of the lounge implies, it will also sport a blend of traditional Bacardi-brand cocktails and new takes on old favorites fused with a Miami flair by experienced mixologists.

“This is Miami. This is the Miami Heat. This is a destination point,” Higgins said. “We want you to come here. We want you to get something to eat. Sit down, relax, see the champs on the court, watch us win, sit down, relax again at halftime, get some drinks and then head home for a great evening. Lots of fun going on this year.”

Bacardi Ocho is not the only place in the arena that’s getting an update, as fan favorite Ms. Cheezious is among the new food items being added to concession stands.

“Real local chefs from Florida coming in, taking over my lounges downstairs, doing big activations on our chef tables,” Higgins said. “Everybody from — we have Michelle Bernstein this year. We have Chef Arturo Paz coming back from Lobster Bar Sea Grille. We will be battling on the beach in a little while, having some fun with him. We have Ched Demitrios from Poseidon. Just a laundry list of some of the most amazing chefs and restaurants you can get.”

The Miami Heat opens the regular season against the Memphis Grizzles at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday night.

