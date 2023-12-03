COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and headed to Coconut Grove to take part in a walk, and this one was from the heart.

The American Heart Association brought a community together, including stroke and heart disease survivors, for the 2023 Miami-Dade Heart Walk at Regatta Park, Saturday morning.

Those in attendance said they were united by a goal.

“That’s what I’m here for, to raise that awareness and to say that it could happen to anybody,” said heart attack survivor Eli Ferradas.

“It definitely does not discriminate, and so, we want people to be aware, to be educated, to understand the signs and the symptoms of cardiac disease,” said Marisol Garcia, executive director of the Greater Miami American Heart Association.

The event was emceed by WSVN’s own Ethan Calloway and raised more than $530,000 for the American Heart Association.

Those who were unable to attend the walk but would like to support the cause, can do so by clicking here.

