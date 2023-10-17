MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society is celebrating a significant milestone during its 2023 campaign.

During the Miami-Dade Commission meeting on Tuesday, the organization made a special presentation, marking the 30th anniversary of their “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign.

WSVN proudly sponsors this campaign, which hosts the “Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk” on Saturday, October 28, at LoanDepot Park in Miami and at its new venue, the Amarant Bank Arena, in Broward this Saturday.

This enduring initiative underscores the collective commitment to fighting breast cancer and supporting those affected by it.

