KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special celebration was held on Key Biscayne for a group of women who are making an impact in their community.

The American Cancer Society held its annual Inner Circle of 12 luncheon on Friday.

Twelve philanthropists were honored for their support and dedication to fighting cancer and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Among the honorees was Jenisbel Acevedo.

“So, being recognized today, it’s a recognition to all those warriors, all those women and men who continue to fight,” said Acevedo. “Thanks to the American Cancer Society as well, and we can’t lose hope.”

The former president of the organization, Lilliam Machado, said the honorees do so much to support the mission.

“We honor incredible ladies of our community who have done, one way or the other, a great job in today’s society to do a much better place,” she said.

7News’ Belkys Nerey was the emcee of the sold-out event, which had more than 400 people in attendance.

