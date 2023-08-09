MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a happy homecoming for a dog that was once thought to have been abandoned at a South Florida park. A good Samaritan spotted the animal near a busy street and dropped her off at a spot she thought was somewhat safer.

The dog’s owner reacted to having his precious pet back.

The heartwarming reunion came after several days of searching for the abandoned dog.

The American bulldog, named Solee, had gone missing from her home over a week ago and was found by the good Samaritan.

A surveillance camera caught that interaction, which a rescue group originally thought was a case of animal abandonment.

“It’s disheartening to see someone do that to an animal,” Jennifer Diliz said. “It’s really sad because this dog didn’t know what was going on, she almost didn’t want to get out of the car, and you know shes seen running after the car because shes kind of like, ‘Where are my humans? They just dumped me here they just left me.'”

But a tip came in, which said Solee wasn’t abandoned. The good Samaritan was actually trying to help her, and the rescuer scanned the dog’s microchip.

“Solee is doing amazing,” said Diliz. “Shes super happy to be home. She’s such a sweet sweet girl.”

Her owner would let children from the neighborhood come by to play with her. But after one of those visits, she escaped.

They searched for days but couldn’t find the dog.

“I was very sad,” Vladimir Pons said in Spanish. “We were searching for four days all over. Since it had happened twice before and we found her, we had faith we could find her. But after four days, I felt that we weren’t going to find her.

He credits that good Samaritan for her help in getting her out of harms way and is glad her microchip finally got her back where she belongs.

“I play with her here, I live here alone, shes my family.” Pons said. “That’s my family right there. If I’m missing her, I’m missing everything.”

The identity of the good Samaritan remains unknown.

