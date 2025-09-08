MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights from Miami to Bimini in the Bahamas, according to the airline.

The airline announced that flights to the island will operate three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays — using Embraer 175 aircraft with premium cabin seating.

Service out of Miami International Airport begins Feb. 14, and tickets are already on sale.

The airline said that the service will connect travelers to the sandy beaches, resorts and marine attractions of North and South Bimini.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.