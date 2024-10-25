MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines presented Florida Memorial University with a $150,000 check on Thursday to help support the school’s aviation program.

“The number one issue in college today is affordability, having access and then being able to matriculate. This scholarship today will help expand that, and will help uplift and empower young people in the field of aviation,” said William McCormick, interim president at FMU.

The money will help fund new initiatives, equipment, resources, and provide more opportunities for training.

The partnership will also provide a pipeline to American Airlines for internships, early career opportunities, and more.

“Here at Florida Memorial, we do have a very supportive program, and then we’re also in between two major airports for pilot training, so I feel like it’s a great place to be,” said Sarai Stewart, student.

Friday FMU also unveiled an aviation museum on campus, which pays tribute to the industry’s legendary minority pilots and astronauts.

