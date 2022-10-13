MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after an odor filled the cabin during the flight.

It was a scare in the air for 172 passengers on their way to Barbados, as they had to be turned around back to Miami International Airport just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue filled the tarmac to receive the plane.

The plane took off at around 6 p.m., Wednesday, when passengers said they noticed an odor.

“Coming in with toxic fumes coming from a passenger suitcase,” an official said on Broadcastify.

The plane landed at 9 p.m. and was taken to what is referred to the penalty box so first responders could deal with the issue and get everyone off the plane.

One couple was on a rescheduled flight, Thursday morning. They were on the flight on the way to their honeymoon.

“A smell came into the cabin, maybe midway through the flight. It smelled like nail polish. It was really strong,” said the passenger.

In a statement, American Airlines said they had to deplane all passengers.

“Due to a chemical odor in the cabin caused by the contents of a customer’s carry on luggage. The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and customers deplaned normally,” read teh statement.

7News cameras captured MDP and fire rescue as they took several crew members to Jackson West to be examined.

The chemical that affected them is unknown.

One man on the flight said the smell was quite strong.

“Personally, it didn’t have an effect on me, but I understand that a couple of other passengers felt sick. They might have been vomiting,” Joel Card said. “It felt strong enough for a couple of people. We were in the back of the plane, so it didn’t seem that out of the ordinary. I was hoping we could plow through, but I guess not.”

That same passenger described the smell as an acetone scent, similar to nail polish remover.

