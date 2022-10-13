MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane arrived with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.

Once American Airlines Flight 338 landed, it was taken to the penalty box, so they could deal with the issue and deplane the passengers there, according to MIA.

The plane was seen on the tarmac surrounded by flashing police and fire rescue lights as passengers evacuated the aircraft.

Fire rescue transported five crew members to Jackson West Medical Center in Doral to be examined.

American Airlines said a chemical odor in the cabin caused by a passenger’s carry-on luggage was what caused the plane to turn around.

Passengers will be allowed back on the plane for a rescheduled flight to Barbados around 9 a.m., Thursday.

One man on the flight said the smell was quite strong.

“Personally it didn’t have an effect on me, but I understand that a couple of other passengers felt sick. They might have been vomiting,” said the man. “It felt strong enough for a couple of people. We were in the back of the plane so it didn’t seem that out of the ordinary. I was hoping we could plow through but I guess not.”

That same customer described the smell as an acetone scent, similar to nail polish remover.

The airline has not given any more details on the incident.

