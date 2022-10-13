MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.

Once American Airlines Flight 338 landed, it was taken to the penalty box, so they could deal with the issue and deplane the passengers there, according to MIA.

The plane was seen on the tarmac surrounded by flashing police and fire rescue lights.

The passengers on the plane have since evacuated the aircraft.

