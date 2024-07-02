MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Plane problems for an American Airlines flight that had to take off and came right back.

An American Airlines flight took off at Miami International Airport bound for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic but suddenly turned around.

The pilot landed safely and the aircraft was towed off the tarmac.

Officials said there was either a hydraulic leak or a mechanical issue.

