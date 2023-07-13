MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines will be adding more flights at Miami International Airport (MIA) following a tough summer travel season.

On Thursday, the airline company announced that it will be adding over 100 flights to MIA’s schedule during the winter.

Starting in December, passengers will be able to travel to several destinations from Miami, which include the following:

Portland, Oregon

Sacramento, California

Buffalo, New York

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lexington, Kentucky

Wichita, Kansas

Wilmington, North Carolina

With Miami being a travel hub to the Caribbean and South American, American has also added more flights to Liberia, Costa Rica; Cartegena, Colombia and the British Virgin Islands.

MIA in the past has broken record passenger number.

So far this year, the airport has seen major TSA numbers as well as a major demand for travel.

Terminal D at the airport is where passengers can travel with American Airlines.

