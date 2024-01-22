CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special marathon that kicked off from Coral Gables had participants running with a purpose this weekend.

Participants assembled bright and early Sunday morning for the Amerant Bank 5K. The race raised money for United Way Miami.

The five-kilometer run kicked off at City Hall in Coral Gables and took runners through the tree-lined streets.

Some who spoke with 7News said they were pleased with their results.

“I’m happy, I’m happy with the result, probably the fastest time I’ve done in like 12 years,” said Freddy Garcia.

“Pretty good; I’m happy with it,” said John Bachner. “I got like 20 minutes flat. It’s a cold and early morning, so I’m just happy I finished it.”

Winners got to enjoy their medals as well as support the community.

Entry fees will be going toward educational and financial programs across Miami-Dade County.

