CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause.

The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables.

The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall.

The event was also filled with fun activities, refreshments and music.

“To have so many people come out to support the work and the mission that we do is absolutely incredible,” said Symeria Hudson, president and CEO of United Way Miami. “The funds raised here will go to support over 60 agency partners that we have in the community to support over 100 programs that those agency partners deliver.”

Over 1,000 people who took part in the event sprinted through the tree-lined streets of Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.