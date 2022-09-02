(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who, authorities say, has not been seen in nearly a week.

The alert was issued for 6-year-old Jorge ‘JoJo’ Morales.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a White-Hispanic male, 6 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. May be in the company of Jorge Morales. Contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/dEjVrcOs1e — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 2, 2022

According to authorities, Jojo was last seen in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami on August 27.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police said JoJo may be in the company of Jorge Morales.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.