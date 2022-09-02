SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who, authorities said, has not been seen by his mother for nearly a week, and now police have issued an arrest warrant for his father.

The alert was issued on Friday for 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a White-Hispanic male, 6 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. May be in the company of Jorge Morales. Contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/dEjVrcOs1e — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 2, 2022

According to authorities, JoJo was last seen in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

“We’re here now. It’s been six days, and I haven’t seen my son,” said his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion.

The child stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Investigators said JoJo may be in the company of his father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales. He and Leal Concepcion, share custody, but the father failed to return his son at the court ordered time.

Police believe JoJo and his father may be traveling in a gray 2006 Ford Expedition XLT with the Florida tag CSIU53.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Leal Concepcion pleaded for her son’s safe return.

“Please bring him home. This is not the way,” she said. “Nobody wanted him separated from his son. I never wanted that; we just wanted a healthy relationship.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of JoJo and Morales should contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.