JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 7-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped in Jacksonville.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for Kaitlyn La Rocca.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the girl is believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer.

Investigators said they were both last seen along the 5000 block of Los Santos Way, at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Due to the circumstances involved, detectives said, they are attempting to locate La Rocca and Ulshafer in order to ensure their safety.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts, or information that could lead to their whereabouts, to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

