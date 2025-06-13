MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert issued Thursday for Ryan Figueroa after authorities confirmed the child has been found safe.

FDLE announced the cancellation in an update, stating, “This is a cancellation to the AMBER Alert that was issued on 06/12/2025 for Ryan Figueroa. The child is safe.”

On Thursday, authorities had said that Ismari Figueroa, who has supervised visitation rights to see her son, was visiting him in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. She then took the child and left.

No further details have been released at this time regarding the circumstances of the recovery.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.