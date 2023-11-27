HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Cyber Monday sweeps in, the Amazon warehouse in Hialeah is a hive of activity, expecting to handle thousands of packages on this shopping bonanza.

Drones of robots, guided by artificial intelligence, traveled across the warehouse as workers packaged and labeled items.

The process involves placing secured items on a conveyor belt, which then organizes packages by zip code before dispatching them onto waiting trucks for delivery to eager consumers. Located at 1125 SE 8th St., this same-day shipping warehouse ensures that items ordered on Monday reach buyers on the very same day.

With an array of deals enticing online shoppers, experts project a staggering $12 billion in revenue from Cyber Monday sales.

Riley Knott, the Amazon site leader, reassured that preparations for this retail holiday are in “full swing.” Knott shared insights into the meticulous process.

“A pod gets notified, and once it arrives at one of our stations, an associate picks out the item,” he explained. “Once we pick it, we’re gonna push it through to one of our associates here, who is packing right now, to get the customer information on the label.”

The package then embarks on a journey down the conveyance to the dispatch area, where it is staged onto a cart. Flex drivers swoop in, collecting full carts for delivery, promising consumers their orders in as little as a few hours.

The volume is staggering, with Knott revealing that while the warehouse typically manages 30,000 packages a day, on Cyber Monday, the number skyrockets to about 70,000.

In terms of South Florida’s preferences, Knott noted a surge in the purchase of Apple accessories, stating, “Electronics and gadgets seem to be really hot right now in Miami.”

As the Amazon team in Hialeah readies for the surge, Knott expressed confidence: “We got a lot of volume to go out, but we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Though Cyber Monday is far from over, rest assured that the packages to be delivered from the Hialeah Amazon warehouse are getting packaged as quickly as possible.

“This team here that we built is the most dedicated, talented group of people you’ll ever find in Miami. So, credit to them for making it happen here on Cyber Monday,” Knott said.

Happy shopping, South Florida.

